Pearl police make arrest in D'Lo Truck Stop armed robbery

The Pearl police department has made an arrest in the D'Lo Truck Stop armed robbery that happened Wednesday.

23-year-old Elwood Bryce Leggett of Mendenhall was arrested at 2:15 on Wednesday afternoon by Pearl police officers.

Early Wednesday morning, a car was used as a battering ram and weapon to rob a truck stop.

Surveillance footage shows the 2002 gold Nissan Maxima slamming through the door around 5:45 a.m. Thursday. The truck stop was open at the time.

"It scared me, it scared my employees. Everyone's scared to work at nighttime," said Ranjit Dalivar, the owner of D'Lo Truck Stop.

In the video, the driver holds up a small black hand gun and demands an employee give him cash, shouting "Give me the money, or you die!"

The Simpson County Sheriff's Department says the clerk compiled and gave the man the cash drawer. The suspect then tried to back the car out of the glass door but was unsuccessful so he ran off on foot.

The sheriff's department brought in their bloodhound Montana who then tracked the suspect through a wooded area west of the truck stop. The dog found several items of evidence used in the robbery then lost the trail around Pine Street where authorities believe the suspect got into a getaway car.

"They brought the bloodhound up here, and she trailed him back in these woods behind the truck stop here, and he circled around and came back on the lot, and apparently somebody came and picked him up, because the trail ended there," explained Simpson County Sheriff Donald O'Cain.

While authorities investigate the case, Dalivar is left to clean up his destroyed shop.

"The store is closed, and we tried to see if we could cover the hole so it - otherwise the pipe is gonna freeze up. And all this mess has to be cleaned. It's a big hassle," said Dalivar.

Wednesday afternoon, the floor remained covered in a mix of sticky soda and sharp glass, with crime scene tape serving as a "Closed for the day" sign.

"I stopped here to get some gas - some diesel fuel, and this is not what I expected to see!" exclaimed Henry Conley, a truck driver who was turned away from the shop, like many customers Wednesday.

The Sheriff's Department was able to trace the car back to an owner in Brandon where they made the arrest. The Rankin County Sheriff's Department is assisting in the case.

Dalivar is organizing with contractors to start up repair work on his store.

In the meantime, every customer he turns away adds to his lost revenue.

The suspect will have his initial appearance before Simpson County Justice Court Thursday. this case is an ongoing investigation and more arrests are expected.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.