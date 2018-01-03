Rankin County man arrested for allegedly stealing 20k worth of items from homes and businesses

A Rankin County man behind bars for allegedly stealing more than $20,000 worth of items from homes and businesses in Warren and Madison counties, but it is how deputies found the items that makes this story bizarre.

Rankin County Sheriff's Investigators say Morris Woodruff called 911 this week complaining that numerous items were missing from his garage storage area.

Days before, deputies found and confiscated Cadillac in his neighborhood.

“Once I got to the scene and started processing the scene, I started talking to him about the stolen vehicle and he advised that he didn't know anything about it,” said Investigator Zach Acy.

Investigators say that's when deputies heard a phone ringing in Woodruff’s home and he uncovered trouble in his couch.

“Mr. Woodruff went to a couch cushion and unveiled some meth paraphernalia,” said Acy.

Investigators say a key fob from that stolen Cadillac truck was also found Woodruff’s couch. Also, the items he claimed were missing were in the back of that stolen vehicle.

“It is very bizarre to me," said Acy. "It would be the stranger out of some of the cases that I have had. One of the deputies said he basically called the police on himself.”

Woodruff is now charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and receiving stolen property. Investigators say he also has warrants out in other counties in Mississippi.

“It was more important to get him behind bars because he has been in over three or four counties, that we know of, stealing different items and doing who knows what with it." said Acy. "At this point, there are countless victims out there who are going to have some relief on this because he's behind bars and they're not stealing their item anymore.”

Woodruff will remain in the Rankin County Jail until his initial appearance. That appearance is expected to be Thursday in Rankin County Court before Judge Kent McDaniel.

