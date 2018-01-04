Jackson State sweeps Alabama A&M twinbill to start 2-0 in SWAC

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
The temps are dropping but Jackson State basketball is heating up. JSU swept Alabama A&M Wednesday in a doubleheader. Treshawn Bolden had 18 points and 10 rebounds as the Tigers beat the Bulldogs 59-56. Maurice Rivers added 12 points for JSU.
Derica Wiggins had 11 points as the Lady Tigers beat the Lady Bulldogs 59-43. Mo Hamer was also in double figures with 11 points.
Both Jackson State squads are 2-0 in SWAC play heading to The Reservation. JSU faces Alcorn State Saturday in a doubleheader. The ladies take the floor at 3:00pm with the guys to follow at 5:30pm.
Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.
IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
WLBT
(601) 948-3333EEO Report Closed Captioning
WDBD
(601) 948-3731EEO Report Closed Captioning
715 South Jefferson Street
Jackson, MS 39201
(601)948-3333
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.