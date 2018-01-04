Jackson State sweeps Alabama A&M twinbill to start 2-0 in SWAC

The temps are dropping but Jackson State basketball is heating up. JSU swept Alabama A&M Wednesday in a doubleheader. Treshawn Bolden had 18 points and 10 rebounds as the Tigers beat the Bulldogs 59-56. Maurice Rivers added 12 points for JSU.

Derica Wiggins had 11 points as the Lady Tigers beat the Lady Bulldogs 59-43. Mo Hamer was also in double figures with 11 points.

Both Jackson State squads are 2-0 in SWAC play heading to The Reservation. JSU faces Alcorn State Saturday in a doubleheader. The ladies take the floor at 3:00pm with the guys to follow at 5:30pm.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.