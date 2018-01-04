$10K reward offered for information on Natchez antique shop burglary

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) New Orleans Field Division is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the burglary and theft of firearms an antique shop in Natchez.

Peddlers Antique Pawn and Salvage is located at 624 B Highway 61 North in Natchez. ATF is offering the reward along with the National Sports Shooting Foundation (NSSF), the trade association for the firearms industry, for a total reward up to $10,000.

On Dec. 2 several unknown suspect(s) broke into Peddlers Antique Pawn and Salvage and stole numerous firearms. The suspect(s) fled in an unknown direction with the stolen firearms.

Anyone with information about these crimes should report it to: 1-800-ATF-GUNS (4867) Or ATF Jackson Field Office at 601-863-0900.

This reward is part of a larger national cooperative initiative between the NSSF and ATF in which NSSF matches ATF’s reward in cases involving the theft of firearms from federally licensed firearms retailers.

