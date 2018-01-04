Precautionary boil water notice issued for city of Jackson

A system-wide precautionary boil water notice has been issued for the entire city of Jackson due to recent loss of water pressure.

Cold temperatures in the metro have contributed to pipes freezing and water main breaks around the city. Customers are advised to boil water rapidly for one minute before consumption.

According to the city, customers may experience low pressure or no water pressure at all as city workers are out working today.

Crews are working right now to fix the problem and customers will be notified when the water is no longer advised to be boiled.

Several restaurants in Fondren are closed due to the water issues. Here is a list of businesses closed today.

Barrelhouse restaurant

Brent's Drugs restaurant

Sal and Mookies restaurant

Call 601-960-1777 or 601-960-2723 for more information or if you have any questions.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.