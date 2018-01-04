City of Jackson discusses weather related water issues

The City of Jackson is hosting a press conference to discuss updates regarding the city's water system at 3:30 p.m. in City Hall Council Chambers.

A system-wide precautionary boil water notice has been issued for the entire city of Jackson due to recent loss of water pressure.

Cold temperatures in the metro have contributed to pipes freezing and water main breaks around the city. Customers are advised to boil water rapidly for one minute before consumption.

To boil water

Fill a pot with water.

Heat the water until bubbles come from the bottom of the pot to the top.

Once the water reaches a rolling boil, let it boil for 1 minute.

Turn off the heat source and let the water cool.

Pour the water into a clean container with a cover for storage.

Preparing and cooking food

Wash all fruits and vegetables with boiled water that has cooled or bottled water.

Bring water to a rolling boil for 1 minute before adding food to cook.

Use boiled water when preparing drinks, such as coffee, tea, and lemonade.

Wash food preparation surfaces with boiled water.

Feeding babies and using formula

Breastfeeding is best. Continue to breastfeed. If breastfeeding is not an option:

Use ready-to-use baby formula, if possible.

Prepare powdered or concentrated baby formula with bottled water. Use boiled water if you do not have bottled water. Disinfect water for baby formula if you cannot boil your water (see above for directions on how to use bleach to disinfect water).

Wash and sterilize bottles and nipples before use.

If you cannot sterilize bottles, try to use single-serve, ready-to-feed bottles.

Ice

Do not use ice from ice trays, ice dispensers, or ice makers.

Throw out all ice made with tap water.

Make new ice with boiled or bottled water.

Bathing and showering

Be careful not to swallow any water when bathing or showering.

Use caution when bathing babies and young children. Consider giving them a sponge bath to reduce the chance of them swallowing water.

Brushing teeth

Brush teeth with boiled or bottled water. Do not use untreated tap water.

Washing dishes

Household dishwashers generally are safe to use if the water reaches a final rinse temperature of at least 150 degrees or if the dishwasher has a sanitizing cycle.

To wash dishes by hand:

Wash and rinse the dishes as you normally would using hot water.

In a separate basin, add 1 teaspoon of unscented household liquid bleach for each gallon of warm water.

Soak the rinsed dishes in the water for at least one minute.

Let the dishes air dry completely.

Pets

Pets can get some of the same diseases as people. It is a good idea to give them boiled water that has been cooled.

According to the city, customers may experience low pressure or no water pressure at all as city workers are out working today.

Crews are working right now to fix the problem and customers will be notified when the water is no longer advised to be boiled.

Several businesses and restaurants in Fondren are closed due to the water issues. Here is a list of businesses closed today.

Barrelhouse restaurant

Brent's Drugs restaurant

Sal and Mookies restaurant

UMMC announced that the Jackson Medical Mall Thad Cochran Center is experiencing a dramatic decrease in water pressure and is preventing the building's heating units from functioning. It has been determined that operation of UMMC departments and clinics located there is not possible. UMMC officials are evaluating all contingency plans to relocate operations. Some clinics are continuing to see patients today using water tankers, but this might not be possible going forward. If you are scheduled to visit a JMM-located clinic and your appointment is affected, you will be reached by phone or text. UMMC's main campus is NOT affected because it has its own water tower and does not rely on the city's water system for operations.

Call 601-960-1777 or 601-960-2723 for more information or if you have any questions.

