Suspect arrested in Auto Zone robbery

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Jackson Police Department has now released the name of the person charged in the robbery of a local business. 

27-year-old Leonard Dee has been charged with armed robbery of the Auto Zone auto parts store on Northside Drive Thursday morning. 

Sgt. Roderick Holmes said the investigation is still ongoing.

