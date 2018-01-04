Two men arrested for trying to smuggle drugs into Raymond Detention Center

Hinds County Sheriff’s Officials say two men have been arrested while attempting to retrieve a package containing drugs, cell phones and other items that were previously dropped off at the Raymond Detention Center for inmates to smuggle in the jail.

“Deputies discovered the two wandering through a wooded area adjacent to the jail around 2:30 Thursday morning. Johnny Williams delivered the package earlier and decided to retrieve it back since it could not be smuggled in at that time," said Major Pete Luke. “Williams was also armed with a .38 caliber pistol when deputies confronted him.”

23-year-old Williams of Jackson, is being charged with possession of a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm (Methamphetamine), conspiracy to introduce contraband into a correctional facility, and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute

43-year-old Charles Irving Jr. of Kosciusko, is being charged with conspiracy to introduce contraband into a correctional facility, and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

Williams and Irving are being held at the Raymond Detention Center.

