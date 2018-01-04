Millsaps delays spring semester

Millsaps College is delaying the start of on-campus activities for the spring semester, including all athletic practices, by one week. This delay applies to all undergraduate and graduate students.

Residence halls will open for the spring semester at 10:00 a.m. on Sunday, January 14. We will observe the Martin Luther King holiday on Monday, January 15, and classes will officially begin on Tuesday, January 16.

Please note that the academic term will start as scheduled on Monday, January 8, as faculty will begin distributing course material to students via email.

Due to several days of below-freezing temperatures in the area, the city of Jackson is actively managing an emergency situation related to broken and damaged water lines throughout the area. This situation includes breaks in lines, loss of water pressure, and in some cases, no water at all.

As of Thursday morning, January 4, the city has issued a precautionary boil-water advisory for the entire area.

Here at Millsaps, low water pressure has made toilets (particularly on upper floors) and showers largely unusable. Dining Services lacks adequate water for food preparation, and water outages are projected to continue through the next several days. We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as warranted.

