Adams County Sheriff's arrest man for felony molesting

ADAMS COUNTY, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

The Adams County Sheriff deputies arrested a man for molestation of a juvenile on more than one occasion. 

Lt. Cal Green says 37-year-old Norville Harold Box III has been arrested on five counts of felony molesting. 

Box is being held at the Adams County Jail without bond.

