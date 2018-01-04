JSU further postpones move-in day for students

Due to ongoing issues resulting from inclement weather, Jackson State University is further postponing move-in day for students. Move-in day is now scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 7 at 9 a.m.

Jackson State University's abbreviated operating hours remain in place. The university will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 5. These times and measures will ensure the continuation of services and comfort for JSU's new and returning students for the 2018 spring semester.

For further updates, continue to monitor the university's social media sites and website.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.