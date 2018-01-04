UPDATE: JSU postpones move-in day for students until January 13

Jackson State University has again postpone operations of the school's campus operations.

In a statement via Twitter, the city of Jackson's largest institution for higher learning are making these delays due to the "continuing water pressure issues" due to the inclement weather.

Update: JSU will be closed Jan. 8-9, due to continuing water-pressure issues after inclement weather. The campus is scheduled to resume normal operations Jan. 10. Move-in for students will be delayed until Jan. 13 at 9 a.m. Classes will begin on Jan. 16.-> https://t.co/wYeD6syiEF pic.twitter.com/tFLeD7uOiR — Jackson State U. (@JacksonStateU) January 5, 2018

Due to ongoing issues resulting from inclement weather, Jackson State University is further postponing move-in day for students. Move-in day is now scheduled for Wednesday, January 10 no earlier than 9:00 A.M.

For further updates, continue to monitor the university's social media sites and website.

