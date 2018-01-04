UPDATE: JSU postpones move-in day for students until January 13 - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

UPDATE: JSU postpones move-in day for students until January 13

Posted by Bob Burks, Digital Content Producer
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Jackson State University has again postpone operations of the school's campus operations. 

In a statement via Twitter, the city of Jackson's largest institution for higher learning are making these delays due to the "continuing water pressure issues" due to the inclement weather. 

Due to ongoing issues resulting from inclement weather, Jackson State University is further postponing move-in day for students. Move-in day is now scheduled for Wednesday, January 10 no earlier than 9:00 A.M.  

For further updates, continue to monitor the university's social media sites and website.

