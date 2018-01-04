Some businesses lose money whether opening or closing during water crisis

The city wide precautionary boil water notice and outages are taking a toll on a number of Jackson businesses.

Each passing day more businesses seem to be affected.

If they aren't closing, they're going to great lengths to keep their doors open.

"I've been in business for 20 years this is at least the 10th or 15th time that we've had to shut down our business due to the fact that we've had no water," said Old Capitol Inn owner Mendee Malouf.

The downtown Jackson business was forced to close for lunch Thursday while city crews made repairs to a water break in front of the hotel.

The lunch crowd averages 75 to 100 people.

But she avoided another financial hit, having to cancel an event Wednesday when crews wanted to shut off water to begin those repairs.

"I asked the guys were they gonna be turning the water off and he said 'Yes I am'. And I said 'Oh please don't, please don't do that. We've got a hotel full of guests tonight, and we've got a big legislative reception about to begin in an hour of about 200 people'," Malouf explained.

Just over two miles north there are more water problems for businesses.

Andrew Kehoe's Barrelhouse Southern Gastropub on State Street has been closed for three days.

The Fondren business has no water.

Kehoe said the average dinner crowd is about 100 customers.

But around the corner on Duling Avenue, Babalu won't let the Fondren water outage keep them down, they remain open.

Thursday morning crews were working inside of a hole in the street in front of the restaurant, tackling yet another break.

Customers are provided bottled water, paper plates and plastic utensils.

Four port-o-potties are located in the restaurant parking lot.

A number of Jackson businesses are taking a financial hit whether their doors are open or closed.

