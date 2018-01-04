Congressman Gregg Harper discusses decision not to seek re-election

Congressman Gregg Harper has announced he won't seek re-election this year. He's held the third district seat since first being elected in 2008.

Gregg Harper will hit the ten-year mark in Congress at the end of this term.

"We just couldn't see a way forward to run for even another term," explained Harper. "It was time. We know we're going to be expecting our first grandchild in July. There was a desire that we would have a little more control over our schedule and time. And you know, I miss being in Mississippi a lot."



But some of the family matters drawing him home were also the motivation for his work in D.C.



"Livingston, our son, who's now 28 who has Fragile X syndrome has been the inspiration for our life," noted Harper.



Harper established an internship program for college students with intellectual disabilities in a program at George Mason University. They're able to work in House and Senate member offices through the program. He also notes the strides toward safe self-driving cars that could help the disability community and others unable to drive.



Prior to Thursday's announcement, Harper's name has been mentioned frequently as a potential replacement if Senator Cochran were to retire. He didn't want to comment on hypotheticals but said he believes Cochran will serve out his term. So we asked if he's ruling out the possibility of ever going back to D.C. after he finishes this term.



"Never say never but at this point in time, I plan to serve out my term for this and then return to the private sector," he said. "And am just so thankful for the opportunity."



Candidates interested in Harper's third district seat will have a March 1 qualifying deadline.

