No water means no business for some Jackson salons

Business is drying up for some business owners who depend on water to provide service for their customers.

Solutions Salon on Terry Road was practically empty Thursday.

Owner Pamela Manuel said that Wednesday through Friday her salon is usually packed with customers waiting for their turn under hair dryers. But without water, her business is limited on what they can do for clients.

She says this is the second time in the last few months her business has lost water. They also lost two to three days of pay. She fears this time it could be worse.

"It has cost us to probably lose about 90% of our revenue for yesterday and today," said Manuel. "Luckily this client only required a haircut today so I was able to get her in."

Manuel says her hope is that the City will stop looking for temporary patches to the problem. She says right now she stands to lose pay for the whole week.

