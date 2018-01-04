Jackson police search for suspect wanted in connection with officer involved shooting

Jackson police are investigating an officer-involved shooting. It happened shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday in the 3100 block of Terry Road at the Sunshine Food Mart.

Officers are searching for 26-year-old Reginald Harper. Employees at a Popeye's restaurant told an off-duty officer Harper was unruly and disrupting business. The officer called for backup.

Sgt. Roderick Holmes says Harper left the restaurant and went to the Sunshine Food Mart on Terry Road. He could be heard verbally threatening to harm officers. He then retrieved what appeared to be a silver handgun from his waistband and pointed it at officers.

One officer fired his weapon twice at Harper. One bullet hit a vehicle traveling in the area. No one was hurt.

Harper fled on foot. It is not known if he was injured.

Anyone with information on Harper is asked to contact Jackson Police.

