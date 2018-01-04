UPDATE: Suspect wanted in connection with officer involved shooting arrested

Jackson Police have arrested 26-year-old Reginald Harper and charged him with attempted aggravated assault on a police officer after an officer involved shooting on Thursday.

Police say the shooting happened shortly after 6:00 p.m. Thursday at the Sunshine Food Mart on Terry Road.

Employees at a Popeye's restaurant told an off-duty officer Harper was unruly and disrupting business when the officer called for backup.

Sgt. Roderick Holmes says Harper left the restaurant and went to the Sunshine Food Mart on Terry Road. He could be heard verbally threatening to harm officers. He then retrieved what appeared to be a silver handgun from his waistband and pointed it at officers.

One officer fired his weapon twice at Harper. One bullet hit a vehicle traveling in the area. No one was hurt.

