Mark McLaurin earns AP All-Bowl honor

Mississippi State's Mark McLaurin earned a spot on the AP All-Bowl team following the Bulldogs' Taxslayer Bowl victory.
McLaurin intercepted the 2016 Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson 3 times, tying MSU's single-season record for interceptions.
The safety also registered a game-high 11 tackles and was named MVP following the Bulldogs' 31-27 win over Louisville.
