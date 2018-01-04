Mark McLaurin earns AP All-Bowl honor - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Mark McLaurin earns AP All-Bowl honor

Posted by Rachel Richlinski, Sports Reporter
STARKVILLE, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Mississippi State's Mark McLaurin earned a spot on the AP All-Bowl team following the Bulldogs' Taxslayer Bowl victory. 

McLaurin intercepted the 2016 Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson 3 times, tying MSU's single-season record for interceptions. 

The safety also registered a game-high 11 tackles and was named MVP following the Bulldogs' 31-27 win over Louisville. 

