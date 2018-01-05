New overnight on WLBT: A building goes up in flames in Jackson

We're working to get details on a structure that caught fire overnight in Jackson. We'll tell you what we've learned at the top of the hour.
JPD is on the lookout for a man connected to an officer involved shooting. We'll have details on who they're looking for.
We'll also tell you the latest on the Jackson water emergency.
Will we finally begin to thaw out this weekend? Your forecast will be on the minute you join us.
See you in 10.
~Joy
The 14-year-old has undergone multiple surgeries, and her mother says she suffered a lot of disfiguring injuries.More >>
The 14-year-old has undergone multiple surgeries, and her mother says she suffered a lot of disfiguring injuries.More >>
The family thought the eagle had taken 8-pound Zoey as an alternative food source and assumed she was dead.More >>
The family thought the eagle had taken 8-pound Zoey as an alternative food source and assumed she was dead.More >>
The Trump administration announced Thursday that it was ending an Obama-era policy to tread lightly on enforcing U.S. marijuana laws.More >>
The Trump administration announced Thursday that it was ending an Obama-era policy to tread lightly on enforcing U.S. marijuana laws.More >>
It's so cold in Florida that iguanas are falling from their perches in suburban trees.More >>
It's so cold in Florida that iguanas are falling from their perches in suburban trees.More >>
The survivor of a horrific attack on December 27 recalls the night she was dragged 40 feet.More >>
The survivor of a horrific attack on December 27 recalls the night she was dragged 40 feet.More >>
The westbound lanes of Interstate 20 in Harrison County remain closed after a fatal wreck involving multiple vehicles, including five 18-wheelers.More >>
The westbound lanes of Interstate 20 in Harrison County remain closed after a fatal wreck involving multiple vehicles, including five 18-wheelers.More >>
Closeout sales at the affected locations will begin next week with all 103 locations shuttered by May.More >>
Closeout sales at the affected locations will begin next week with all 103 locations shuttered by May.More >>
An Amber Alert has been discontinued in Texas for two children from Round Rock on Wednesday after the Round Rock police said they believe the suspect and girls are in Colorado.More >>
An Amber Alert has been discontinued in Texas for two children from Round Rock on Wednesday after the Round Rock police said they believe the suspect and girls are in Colorado.More >>
Chesterfield Police are investigating after a girl was killed Thursday while sledding. It happened around 2:15 p.m. in the 2600 block of Mistwood Forest.More >>
Chesterfield Police are investigating after a girl was killed Thursday while sledding. It happened around 2:15 p.m. in the 2600 block of Mistwood Forest.More >>
At least 58 people in the U.S. and Canada have fallen sick to E. coli outbreak linked to the salad ingredient, according to the CDC.More >>
At least 58 people in the U.S. and Canada have fallen sick to E. coli outbreak linked to the salad ingredient, according to the CDC.More >>