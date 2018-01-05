Jackson police identify man shot to death at Rainbow motel

Jackson police are investigating the city's first homicide of the year. The victim has been identified as 30-year-old Christopher King.

King was found shot to death inside a room at the Rainbow motel on Medgar Evers Blvd. Shortly after 3:00 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call and found a man inside a room there suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Several shell casings were found in the parking lot of the motel.

A witness was inside the room when the shooting happened and is speaking with investigators.

There is little information about suspect(s) but it is believed that a dark colored SUV was observed leaving the scene.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact police.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.