JPD investigating after man shot to death at Rainbow motel

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Jackson police are investigating the city's first homicide of the year.

A man was found shot to death inside a room at the Rainbow motel on Medgar Evers Blvd.

Shortly after 3:00am, officers responded to a shooting call and found a man inside a room there suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.  

Several shell casings were found in the parking lot of the motel. 

The victim is a 30-year-old male.  His identity is not yet being released.  

A witness was inside the room when the shooting happened and is speaking with investigators.  

There is little information about suspect(s) but it is believed that a dark colored SUV was observed leaving the scene. 

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact police. 

