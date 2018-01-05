Man shot in both arms in north Jackson

A man was shot in both arms Friday morning in north Jackson.

Jackson police are investigating a shooting that happened on Lanier Ave near Martin Luther King Blvd.

Officers were called to the area around 2:30 a.m. for a car that had damaged some property.

When they arrived, they found a car with nobody inside. Officers were told that someone had just taken another person to the hospital who had been shot by private vehicle.

Officers later found a 30-year-old man at the hospital who was suffering gunshot wounds to both arms.

The victim told officers that he was on Lanier Ave. when he was shot. He told police that he later attempted to drive off after being shot and hit the fence.

Apparently, there was some type of altercation but the victim was not very cooperative with officers.

The victim’s injuries did not appear to be life-threatening and this investigation is ongoing.

