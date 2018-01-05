Man appears to have died from hypothermia in Natchez home - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Man appears to have died from hypothermia in Natchez home

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
NATCHEZ, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

A man died inside his Natchez home Thursday.

The Adams County coroner says that it appears the man died from hypothermia. 56-year-old James Ruffin's body was found inside the home where there was little or no heating. 

The body was found at 6:20 p.m. on Old D'Evereux Drive. 

