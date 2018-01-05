Trailer catches fire in Brandon

A trailer caught fire in Brandon Friday morning on Duncan Circle.

Nobody was home when the fire started. A man, a woman, and a dog lived there and the woman was at work when the fire started.

The dog has still not been found.

Monterey and Robinhood Fire Department responded to the call. Brandon Fire Department was called around 10 a.m. to help and bring extra water.

The trailer was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived on scene.

The whole left side of the trailer appears to have been destroyed. Thankfully, some personal belongings were salvaged.

