Despite water concerns, JPS students to return to school Monday

Despite water concerns, JPS students are scheduled to return to school Monday.

The Jackson Public School District says they are "carefully assessing the impact of the recent frigid weather conditions on its facilities".

The maintenance staff at the school is checking all water pressure and heat systems at the schools and office buildings before students return next week.

JPS says they will continue to monitor the weather conditions through the weekend and make necessary adjustments if needed.

Students are scheduled to return to school Monday.

We will keep you updated on any developments on this cold weather situation.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.