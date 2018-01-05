DA Michael Guest announces run for Harper's Congressional seat

District Attorney Michael Guest is filing qualifying papers to run for Gregg Harper's District 3 Congressional seat in 2018.

U.S. Congressman Gregg Harper announced Thursday he will not seek re-election once his term ends in January 2019. He's held the third district seat since first being elected in 2008.

Guest was sworn into office in January 2008 and represents Madison and Rankin Counties.

He launched the DA's Most Wanted and has worked with the law enforcement community training state and local law enforcement officers. He served as an instructor for the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department, Hinds County Sheriff’s Department, Mississippi Law Enforcement Training Academy, the Mississippi State Highway Patrol and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics.

Guest serves as President of the Foundation for Rankin County Public Schools and as Chairman of the Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers. As a member of the Brandon Baptist Church, Guest serves as a Sunday school teacher and as a deacon.

District Attorney Guest is a life-long Rankin County resident and a graduate of Brandon High School. He received a degree in accounting from Mississippi State University and his law degree from The University of Mississippi. Guest is also a member of the Rankin County Bar Association and the Mississippi Bar Association.

Guest is married to Haley Guest and has two sons, Kennedy and Patton.

