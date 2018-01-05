Man sentenced to life for capital murder, rape and sexual battery found dead in prison cell

Officials are investigating the death of an inmate at East Mississippi Correctional Facility.



Lauderdale County Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun tells local media that 54-year-old Oscar Glasper was found unresponsive in his cell around 10 p.m. Wednesday.



Glasper was taken from the privately run state prison near Meridian to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.



Calhoun says there were no signs of trauma or assault. Glasper's body was sent to the state crime lab in Pearl for an autopsy.



Glasper was imprisoned following a life sentence in 2002 in Humphreys County for capital murder, rape and sexual battery.

