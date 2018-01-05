City of Jackson responds to family's lawsuit

The city of Jackson responded to a Jackson family's lawsuit by denying liability and asking the federal court to dismiss the case. The suit was filed last month over an incident caught on a cell phone camera.

It happened at the home of Melodee Thompson, March 2017, when she and her sons, Cordarius and Kenneth were involved in a traffic stop on Lyndon B Johnson Drive.

They were allegedly pepper-sprayed by an officer, causing Melodee Thompson to have an epileptic seizure.

Former Chief Lee Vance and several officers are also named in the lawsuit. The city also seeks to recoup their attorney's fees.

