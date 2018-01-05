Alcorn State hosts Jackson State Saturday in rivalry hoops

Press Release from Alcorn State Athletics

Riding a four-game home winning-streak, the Alcorn State University men's basketball program will take on Jackson State at 5:30 p.m. Saturday and Grambling State at 7:30 p.m. Monday at the Davey L. Whitney Complex.



The doubleheader Saturday is sponsored by the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA).



The Braves (4-11, 0-2 SWAC) have been tough to beat at home as they're 4-1 this year and 15-3 over the last two seasons.



Senior guard A.J. Mosbyranks 43rd in the country in assist:turnover ratio with a 2.8 mark. He also ranks third in the SWAC in field goal percentage (.510) and assists (3.7 apg). He averages a team-high 12.9 points per game and is shooting .857 from the free throw line.



Junior Dante Sterling scores 10.8 points per game and has made at least one three-pointer in every game this season. He's reached double-digits in scoring in six of the last seven games. Sterling set his career-high at 17 points against Rust College on Dec. 1 and matched it at Prairie View A&M on Jan. 1.



In conference games, Sterling leads the team with 15.0 points per outing, while Mosby is second with 11.5 points per game.



JSU (5-10, 2-0 SWAC) opened SWAC play with back-to-back wins. The Tigers defeated Alabama State 82-73 and Alabama A&M 59-56.



Maurice Rivers averages 12.4 points and 5.3 rebounds per game, while Paris Collins posts 11.1 points and 5.7 rebounds per outing. As a team, JSU allows just 69.9 points per game which ranks first in the conference.