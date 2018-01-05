FOX 40 owner American Spirit responds to AT&T's offer to show Saints game Sunday

With the New Orleans Saints slated to play in the NFL playoffs Sunday, many fans looking for the game on DirecTV and U-Verse will have to look elsewhere. As the retransmission negotiations continue between AT&T (owner of both Direct TV and U-verse) and American Spirit Media (Owner of WDBD) we have no news of an agreement.

Thursday, an AT&T Vice President contacted the American Spirit Media station general managers directly, to try and get temporary permission to return WDBD to the Direct TV and U-verse lineups in the Jackson area temporarily.

American Spirit President and CEO Thomas Henson responded by urging AT&T to come back to the table with a reasonable offer for carriage, on terms comparable to those agreed to by all of WDBD's competitors.

"I had no idea that you would stop negotiating with me while your representatives took a 19-day vacation. At least your representative is back and we are now talking again," Henson said in a letter to AT&T.

American Spirit has rejected the AT&T request for WDBD to return to the Direct TV and U-verse lineups temporarily and continues to hope for a quick and reasonable agreement. WDBD was removed from AT&T's services in late September.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.