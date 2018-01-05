Teresa Malone asks for delay in sentencing in corrections corruption case

A Mississippi woman convicted of paying kickbacks to the state's former corrections commissioner wants her sentencing delayed.



A motion filed Friday by Teresa Malone's lawyer asks U.S. District Judge Henry T. Wingate to reschedule her sentencing hearing, now set for Wednesday.



Lawyer Jamie Franks says Malone was admitted to a hospital in Birmingham, Alabama, on Thursday with complications from her lung transplant. Franks says Malone's body can't maintain a stable oxygen level. He writes Malone's prognosis and recovery time are unclear.



Prosecutors say Malone paid kickbacks to then-Corrections Commissioner Christopher Epps after Epps steered a $5,000-a-month consulting contract to Malone. Court records show she got more than $170,000.



Malone faces up to 30 years in prison, a fine of up to $500,000, and forfeiture of money she received.



