13-1 MSU travels to Oxford Saturday to face Ole Miss

Press Release from Mississippi State Athletics

Coming off an impressive win against No. 22 Arkansas earlier in the week, Mississippi State now turns its attention to arch-rival Ole Miss on Saturday.

Tip at the Pavilion is set for 3:30 p.m. CT, with the game televised on the SEC Network. Kevin Fitzgerald and Jimmy Dykes will handle the broadcast, while Neil Price and Richard Williams will have the call on the MSU radio network.

LAST TIME OUT

Mississippi State rallied in the second half to beat No. 22 Arkansas, 78-75. Quinndary Weatherspoon and Nick Weatherspoon led MSU with 22 points each.

The Rebels lost at Georgia, 71-60. Breein Tyree led Ole Miss with 17 points, while Dominik Olejniczak had 7 rebounds.

RECORDS

Mississippi State, 13-1, 1-0; Ole Miss, 8-6, 1-1.



THE SERIES

Mississippi State leads, 142-114



COACHES

Ben Howland enters his third year at MSU and 22nd overall. As head coach in four different stops, he is 444-240 with a 43-34 mark with the Bulldogs.

Andy Kennedy is in his 12th year at Ole Miss and is 242-146. In 13 seasons overall, he’s 263-159.

QUOTABLE

“They have a lot of depth in the back court that can really put up numbers. Anyone on a given night can get hot. They are dangerous.”— MSU coach Ben Howland.