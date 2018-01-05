JPS assesses schools during water crisis

Water line breaks and outages continue as crews make repairs. The Jackson Public School system is being impacted by the frigid weather's grip on the city.

Friday JPS's facilities staff assessed water pressure and heating at schools throughout the district.

At Kirksey Middle School on Highland Drive, employees discovered low water pressure throughout the building.

They wrapped all the water fountains to prevent use.

Workers found that the heating system was functioning properly in each classroom and all hallways.

JPS spokesman Sherwin Johnson said the district is carefully assessing the impact of the frigid weather conditions on its facilities. Maintenance and Facilities departments are checking all 58 buildings in the district.

Johnson said there are preliminary reports of low and no water pressure at some school sites. A report on the status of each school is currently being compiled.

They will continue to monitor the weather conditions throughout the weekend and make necessary adjustments. Classes are scheduled to start Monday.

