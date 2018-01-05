Congressman Harper's announcement shakes up 2018 political season

One day out from Congressman Gregg Harper's announcement and there's already new talk about the domino effect it could have. Even those in the political world were surprised by the announcement.

Still, just more than 24 hours later and there's already one candidate with qualifying papers filed to seek his seat. In a broader sense, it seems there's more shuffling to come with all the chess pieces as it relates to the future of our federal delegation.

"2018 is going to be a big, big political year here in Mississippi," said Republican analyst Austin Barbour.



Most expected that statement to be true, even before Harper's announcement Thursday. The shifting pieces are just mixed up even more now.



"Philosophically I don't think our delegation will change much but it sort of will start the musical chairs both for 2019 and future Congressional races," noted Republican analyst Andy Taggart.



A domino effect could be set off if any statewide elected official or legislator was to run and win. Then you'd have another vacancy.



"Most people who were thinking about state politics for 2019 didn't contemplate any federal seat being available to run for in 2018," added Taggart.



Harper's future has been of interest statewide because of rumors he could step in to fill Senator Cochran's seat if he, for any reason, didn't complete his term. Still, that speculation is what first peaked Madison-Rankin County District Attorney Michael Guest's interest in the seat. He filed his qualifying papers Friday afternoon.



"With the climate of today, we're looking at wanting to send outsiders to Washington and I think that would clearly be a role that I would fill," explained Guest.



More candidates will likely announce soon.



"This is a very condensed campaign, described Barbour. "Typically people who are running for Congress or running for the U.S. Senate, they're planning this a year out. Sometimes planning it 18 months out. And then here, they're going to have 6 months to run a race."

We will be watching this District 3 race closely in the coming months. The qualifying deadline is March 1 and the primary will be held in June.

