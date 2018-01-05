Debris on I-55 in Jackson damages almost two dozen vehicles

The boy's uncle said on Dec. 16, the boy's parents took the child to get a crown and filling. What happened next remains unclear.More >>
The boy's uncle said on Dec. 16, the boy's parents took the child to get a crown and filling. What happened next remains unclear.More >>
A local 14-year-old boy’s former teacher at Aynor Middle School is talking about her one-time pupil more than a week after the teen took his own life following alleged school bullying.More >>
A local 14-year-old boy’s former teacher at Aynor Middle School is talking about her one-time pupil more than a week after the teen took his own life following alleged school bullying.More >>
One of the women who accused U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore of improper sexual conduct has lost her home to a fire. Members of the Etowah County Arson Task Force say the fire that destroyed Tina Johnson's home Wednesday afternoon appears to be arson.More >>
One of the women who accused U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore of improper sexual conduct has lost her home to a fire. Members of the Etowah County Arson Task Force say the fire that destroyed Tina Johnson's home Wednesday afternoon appears to be arson.More >>
The winning numbers were 28, 30, 39, 59, 70, with the Mega Ball, 10.More >>
The winning numbers were 28, 30, 39, 59, 70, with the Mega Ball, 10.More >>