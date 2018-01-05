Debris on I-55 in Jackson damages almost two dozen vehicles

A rough ride for drivers on I-55 South Friday evening. An object on the interstate between Meadowbrook Road and Northside Drive caused damage to at least 20 different vehicles.

Two men were seen carrying a large object that appeared to be a piece of machinery to police officers.

Most of the cars and trucks had flat tires. No word on whether there was more damage.

The drivers used spares and got back on the road.

