One dead in Jackson double shooting

Jackson Police are investigating a double shooting in the 100 block of Ford Ave. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shortly before 8:00 p.m., officers responded to a residence there and found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One, a 40-year-old male, was shot in the leg and was taken to an area hospital. The second, a 32-year-old male, suffered a gunshot wound to the head and died after officers arrived.

Based on information obtained thus far, there was an altercation between the first and second victim along with an unknown, third individual. Shots were fired and the two were struck. The third individual is believed to have fled the scene.

The condition of the victim at the hospital appears to be non-life-threatening.

