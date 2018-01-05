Victim killed in double shooting wanted in deadly Brookhollow Drive shooting

Jackson Police Department has now identified the victim in the double shooting on Ford Avenue Friday night.

32-year-old Marcus E. Craft was killed and a second person suffered gunshot wounds in the leg and sent to an area hospital.

JPD confirmed that Craft was wanted in the deadly shooting of Johnny Lee Johnson, which occurred on Brookhollow Drive in late December.

The shooting happened on the 100 block of Ford Ave. Craft was pronounced dead at the scene.

JPD is still looking for a third person who was believed to have fled the scene before law enforcement arrived.

According to police, there was an fight between the first and second victim along with an unknown, third individual. Shots were fired and the two were hit.

The condition of the victim at the hospital appears to be non-life-threatening.

