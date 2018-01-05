Moorhead announces new additions to staff

Luke Getsy joins the Bulldog staff as offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach. Getsy was formerly with the Green Bay Packers, he also played and coached for Moorhead at Akron.

Tem Lukabu is a four-year NFL defensive assistant, he's now the linebackers coach with the Bulldogs.

Lastly, Andrew Warsaw joins the team as director of football operations, reconnecting with Moorhead. The two worked together at Fordham in 2012. Warsaw was the NFL's director of game operations.

Additionally, Moorhead announced today that Brian Baker and Terrell Buckley will continue their roles as defensive line and cornerbacks coach with MSU.

