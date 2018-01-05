Lottery fever spreads to Mississippi

A lottery hopeful could take home one of the largest lottery jackpots in history. That is just one of two jackpots up for grabs this weekend. The Mega Millions jackpot stands at $445 million. The Powerball jackpot has soared to $570 million.

I caught up with hundreds of Mississippians who trekked to Louisiana hoping to get their hands on the winning ticket. Lottery fever spread from Mississippi to Delta, Louisiana as folks stood in long lines to become the lucky winner of not one but two fat jackpots.

“People come from everywhere waiting up to an hour to purchase a ticket. Everyone wants to be a millionaire,” said Store Manager Venita Miller.

The Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots equal nearly a billion dollars. The odds of winning are slim, but that didn't stop these lottery hopefuls from the Magnolia State from buying lots of tickets to increase their chances of winning.

“Yes, it's my birthday. Today is my lucky day and I am turning 45. Forty-Five is my lucky number. I bought five tickets,” said a Jackson resident.

“I got two tickets for me and two for my mom, so I know I am going to be a millionaire winner,” said a Brandon resident.

Mississippi doesn't have a lottery. While some people say they don't mind crossing the state line for the third largest combined payout in history, lottery supporters say lawmakers need to consider bringing it here.

“My message to Mississippi politicians, we need the lottery in Mississippi. We need to pray and for senior citizens if nothing else,” said a Jackson resident.

“Yes, to fix the potholes and to fix the water problems. Every time you look around a water main is broken,’ said another Jackson resident.

