Coach Howland, Coach Kennedy preview MSU VS. Ole Miss matchup

The 13-1 Bulldogs of Mississippi State travel to face the 8-6 Rebels of Ole Miss this weekend.
Coach Howland and Coach Kennedy spoke today, previewing what to expect from each other's crew.
"Well, they're really talented. They've added a couple of new pieces," Howland said. "They're very dangerous in the back court. Nothing has changed there."
"They have a lot of shot blockers," Kennedy said. "I think Nick Weatherspoon for a freshman is as good as I've seen on the ball, creating ball pressure."
