Pearl loses to Biloxi at home 69-45

Pearl Pirates looked to take advantage of their home court, but couldn't hold back the barrage of Indian shooters. Biloxi's Dontavius Proby and the tribe were quick on their breakaways and layups. The lead never changed in the game and the Indians went on to top the Pirates 69-45.
