Silver Alert issued for Olive Branch man

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 63-year-old Clifton Griffin of Olive Branch. Mr. Griffin is described as a black male, five feet, eight inches tall weighing 214 pounds with short gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen about 6:00 p.m. Friday, walking in the 8100 block of Goodman Road at the Parkwood Behavioral Hospital in Olive Branch. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, a dark denim jacket, boots and a dark-colored hat.

Family members say he suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Clifton Griffin contact the Olive Branch Police Department at 662-895-4111.

