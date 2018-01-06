UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled for Olive Branch man

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
The Silver Alert for 63-year-old Clifton Griffin has been canceled by the Olive Branch Police Department.
Law enforcement confirmed that Griffin was found safe at a Homewood Suites Hotel around 1:30 A.M. Saturday morning and was taken back to the Parkwood Behavioral Hospital where he was residing.
The Silver Alert was issued by The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation Friday night.
Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.
IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
WLBT
(601) 948-3333EEO Report Closed Captioning
WDBD
(601) 948-3731EEO Report Closed Captioning
715 South Jefferson Street
Jackson, MS 39201
(601)948-3333
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.