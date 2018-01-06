UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled for Olive Branch man

The Silver Alert for 63-year-old Clifton Griffin has been canceled by the Olive Branch Police Department.

Law enforcement confirmed that Griffin was found safe at a Homewood Suites Hotel around 1:30 A.M. Saturday morning and was taken back to the Parkwood Behavioral Hospital where he was residing.

The Silver Alert was issued by The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation Friday night.

