Blaine McCorkle named Belhaven football coach

Press Release from Belhaven Athletics

Belhaven University Vice President and Director of Athletics, Scott Little, has announced the selection of Blaine McCorkle as Head Football Coach. An Education graduate and four-year football letterman at Louisiana State University (LSU), McCorkle comes to Belhaven from the University of Delaware, where he most recently served as Offensive Line Coach. His collegiate coaching career spans 19 years including stops at five Division I FCS schools, one Division III institution and one Division I BCS school.



"I am extremely thankful to have Blaine join the Belhaven family as Head Football Coach", said Little, "I appreciate the many candidates we talked with during this extensive search process, and among that strong field of coaches it became increasingly clear to us that Blaine was the right person to lead our program forward. He lives our Christ-centered mission, loves his players and knows how to develop championship programs. I am excited to watch the experience our student-athletes will receive under his leadership."



Belhaven University President Dr. Roger Parrott noted, "Blaine is an ideal fit for Belhaven combining his deep love for the Lord, his strong work ethic, his competitive outlook and his successful playing and coaching careers. He is a quality leader and I have confidence he'll be a model of character for our players, and will win a bunch of football games for Belhaven."



A native of Pensacola, Florida, McCorkle spent the last nine seasons with Head Coach Danny Rocco at the University of Delaware, Richmond University and Liberty University. He has coached five conference championship teams (2007, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2015) and three NCAA playoff squads (2014, 2015, 2016) at the Division I FCS level. The 2014 Richmond team advanced to the second round of the NCAA playoffs and finished the year ranked 16th nationally. The 2015 Spider squad played all the way into the national semifinals with a final ranking of 3rd nationally. The 2016 team advanced to the quarterfinals of the NCAA playoffs and finished ranked 8th in the final NCAA poll.



"I am thrilled to have been selected to lead the Belhaven Football program into its next chapter", remarked McCorkle, "I want to thank President Roger Parrott and Athletics Director Scott Little for the confidence they have shown to me. I look forward to being part of the entire Belhaven family, and building relationships with the student-athletes we have the great privilege to coach. I believe the things we need to be successful are in place on campus and I can't wait to get to work and bring championship football to the Blazer community."



During the most recent 2017 season at the University of Delaware, he coached two All Colonial Athletic Conference (CAA) linemen as the Blue Hens finished 7-4, the most wins for the storied program since 2013.