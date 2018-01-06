Water woes plague restaurants around Capital City

Restaurants are feeling the impact of the Capital City's water woes and some are scrambling to keep the doors open.

Recent drops in the temperature caused many water lines to break around the Capital City, prompting a drops in water pressure at Jackson businesses and homes.

It's also to blame for the most recent boil water notice where city leaders suggest no one drink tap water at this time since it could contain harmful bacteria.

READ MORE: City of Jackson to hand out bottled water as water problems persist

"We kind of experience this once every three or six months," said Hunter Ray, Pitmaster at Pig & Pint.

Ray says the restaurants did close on Wednesday so they were able to go out to buy and rent supplies needed in order to re-open.

"We had to bring in water, port-o-potties," explained Ray. "We've had to boil water just to wash dishes and everything, but luckily a lot of our stuff need water to cook."

Some other restaurants haven't been so lucky. Sal and Mookie's has been closed since Wednesday morning posting on their Facebook that they are still plagued with water woes, but are thankful for everyone's support and patience.

City leaders are hoping to have the pipes fixed soon, hiring additional crews help repair the breaks.

