City of Jackson to hand out bottled water as water problems persist

The City of Jackson is going to distribute water to residents while crews continue to repair water main breaks across the city.

The city's water distribution network of pipelines continues to experience low pressure throughout the system due to an ongoing number of main breaks.

These challenges are similar to those being experienced in many municipalities throughout the eastern United States.

Most areas served by the City of Jackson are experiencing lower-than-normal water pressure and areas immediately near main break sites will have little or no pressure or flow available until the breaks are repaired.

The City of Jackson continues to be under a system-wide boil water advisory that is anticipated to continue through the weekend.

As of 3:00 p.m. Saturday, the city has experienced a total of ninety-four confirmed water main breaks on distribution lines since Sunday, January 1.

Ten of those confirmed breaks occurred today compared to nineteen which occurred yesterday. Two city crews and seven contractor crews are working to repair these breaks.

Of the ninety-four confirmed breaks, the city has successfully completed forty-one breaks with fifteen additional repairs underway. Several of the new breaks are adjacent to repairs that were recently completed on aging pipes.

The city is also working to remove air that has entered the water pipes during repairs.

There are thirty-seven confirmed breaks that have not yet been assigned to city crews or contractor crews but will be assigned later today or tomorrow.

The crews will continue to work twelve-hour shifts through the weekend and into next week until pressure has been fully restored to the system.

Leaks are continuing to be reported by citizens to 311. The city anticipates that these reports and confirmations will be ongoing. Staff was added to the 311 Call Center yesterday afternoon.

They are reporting a decrease in the volume of new calls from citizens identifying leaks.

Now that the lowest temperatures have passed, the elevated risk of customers experiencing frozen water service lines has passed.

Customers that have been running a stream of water to keep their service lines from freezing are encouraged to close off their faucets when not in use.

Elevated storage tanks that have drained by a combination of water main breaks and customer demand will be refilled as full pressure is restored to the system.

The treatment plants are operating at full capacity in an effort to meet the demand and refill the storage tanks.

The City of Jackson will distribute water on tomorrow, Sunday, January 6, 2018 from noon until 4:00 p.m. tomorrow at the following locations:

Smith Wills Stadium - 1200 Lakeland Dr., Jackson, MS 39216

Metro Center Mall - 3645 US-80, Jackson, MS 39209

Precinct One - 810 Cooper Rd, Jackson, MS 39212

Distribution will include both water bottles and unpotable water (used for flushing toilets only)

You MUST bring containers with top lids to collect the unpotable water for toilet flushing purposes.

You will be able to pick up two cases of bottled water per vehicle and 10 gallons of unpotable water for flushing.

The City of Jackson will continue keep you informed during this weather event.

