Cold weather continues to cause water crisis in Jackson

Jackson's water crisis continues as the cold cripples the Capital City's infrastructure.

The citywide boil water alert remains in place with many homes getting little to no water pressure and city crews battle a series of water main breaks popping up around town.

READ MORE: City of Jackson to hand out bottled water as water problems persist

Residents on Lyncrest Avenue are dealing with a big mess. Instead of the water flowing through the pipes, it is flowing in the street because of a water main break.

“I don't know what to say," said one Jackson resident. "They have put a stop top this.”

“My hope is that we get this fixed soon," said Charles Adcock. "It is a problem that always happens in Jackson, but we have to fix them when they happen.”

Public Works crews came out to look at the broken main on Lyncrest Saturday after it had been leaking water for two days, but they still were not able to fix the problem.

They decided to put out an orange barricade until they could make the repairs.

Jackson had more than 90 confirmed water main breaks and ten happened Saturday. Out of those breaks, 45 have been fixed.

Several crews have been around the clock to get the jobs done, but they say it will take some time.

RELATED: City of Jackson discusses weather related water issues

“There needs to be a plan for when it does get cold. They should know what needs to happen with the pipes because we have older pipes if we do go through a crisis like this again,” said a Jackson Resident.

If you have a water main break, call the emergency call center at 601-960-1111.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.