Ole Miss comes back to top Mississippi State 64-58

The Rebels (8-6) hosted the Bulldogs (13-1) Saturday night at The Pavilion.

Ole Miss trailed Mississippi State 34-28 at the half, but Andy Kennedy's squad bounced back in the second half to take the win.

Final score: 64-58.

Ole Miss has won 8 of the last 9 against Mississippi State.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.