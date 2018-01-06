Ole Miss comes back to top Mississippi State 64-58 - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Ole Miss comes back to top Mississippi State 64-58

Posted by Rachel Richlinski, Sports Reporter
OXFORD, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

The Rebels (8-6) hosted the Bulldogs (13-1) Saturday night at The Pavilion. 

Ole Miss trailed Mississippi State 34-28 at the half, but Andy Kennedy's squad bounced back in the second half to take the win. 

Final score: 64-58.

Ole Miss has won 8 of the last 9 against Mississippi State. 

