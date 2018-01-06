Both JSU teams beat Alcorn to stay perfect in SWAC play - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Both JSU teams beat Alcorn to stay perfect in SWAC play

Posted by Rachel Richlinski, Sports Reporter
LORMAN, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Double header in Lorman on Saturday. 

Both the men's and women's teams of Jackson State beat Alcorn State to stay perfect in conference play. \

Men's score: 60-55 

Women's score: 74-51

