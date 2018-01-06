Southern Miss remains unbeaten at home, topping UTSA 93-83 - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Southern Miss remains unbeaten at home, topping UTSA 93-83

Posted by Rachel Richlinski, Sports Reporter
HATTIESBURG, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Southern Miss beats conference foe UTSA 93-83. Golden Eagles are now 9-8, 2-2 in Conference USA play.

USM also holds a perfect record at home this season.

